Ivan Ilic Injury: Cleared for Genoa contest

Ilic (back) has been named in Torino's squad list to face Genoa on Sunday.

Ilic is returning after missing nearly two months because of a back injury. He had an inconsistent role beforehand and got regular minutes only when the midfield was depleted. He'll operate behind Nikola Vlasic and Cesare Casadei going forward. He has featured seven times (five starts), registering eight chances created, five interceptions and 10 clearances.