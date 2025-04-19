Ivan Ilic Injury: In doubt for Udinese match

Ilic "picked up a knock in training, and we'll have to evaluate for Sunday's clash with Udinese," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Ilic would have likely started if fully fit since Valentino Lazaro (calf) is absent and Nikola Vlasic (calf) is banged up but suffered a minor injury in training and will be a late call. Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty and Antonio Sanabria could benefit from the situation depending on which formation the gaffer decides to deploy.