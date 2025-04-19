Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Ilic headshot

Ivan Ilic Injury: In doubt for Udinese match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Ilic "picked up a knock in training, and we'll have to evaluate for Sunday's clash with Udinese," coach Paolo Vanoli announced.

Ilic would have likely started if fully fit since Valentino Lazaro (calf) is absent and Nikola Vlasic (calf) is banged up but suffered a minor injury in training and will be a late call. Yann Karamoh, Karol Linetty and Antonio Sanabria could benefit from the situation depending on which formation the gaffer decides to deploy.

Ivan Ilic
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now