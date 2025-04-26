Ivan Ilic Injury: Progressing ahead of Napoli tilt
Ilic (foot) logged a full practice ahead of Sunday's clash with Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.
Ilic sat out midweek due to a bruised toe but has a shot to be available a few days later, as the problem isn't overly concerning. If in good enough shape, he'd have a better chance at getting robust minutes than usual since Gvidas Gineitis is suspended and Samuele Ricci (knee) isn't fully fit. He hasn't recorded meaningful stats in his last three cameos.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now