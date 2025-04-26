Ivan Ilic Injury: Progressing ahead of Napoli tilt

Ilic (foot) logged a full practice ahead of Sunday's clash with Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ilic sat out midweek due to a bruised toe but has a shot to be available a few days later, as the problem isn't overly concerning. If in good enough shape, he'd have a better chance at getting robust minutes than usual since Gvidas Gineitis is suspended and Samuele Ricci (knee) isn't fully fit. He hasn't recorded meaningful stats in his last three cameos.