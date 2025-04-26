Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Ilic Injury: Progressing ahead of Napoli tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Ilic (foot) logged a full practice ahead of Sunday's clash with Napoli, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Ilic sat out midweek due to a bruised toe but has a shot to be available a few days later, as the problem isn't overly concerning. If in good enough shape, he'd have a better chance at getting robust minutes than usual since Gvidas Gineitis is suspended and Samuele Ricci (knee) isn't fully fit. He hasn't recorded meaningful stats in his last three cameos.

Ivan Ilic
Torino
