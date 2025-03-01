Ivan Ilic Injury: Will return versus Monza

Ilic (thigh) "has returned well from his injury and his transfer market saga and will have to fight for a spot going forward," coach Paolo Vanoli relayed.

Ilic hasn't played since early January, first due to a thigh problem and then because he was close to Spartak Moscow, but the transfer fell through. He'll compete with Cesare Casadei, Adrien Tameze (thigh), Karol Linetty and Gvidas Gineitis for a spot next to Samuele Ricci in the midfield. He has tallied one chance created, four crosses, seven crosses (zero accurate) and three clearances in his last five outings (two starts).