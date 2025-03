Ilic (illness) was an unused sub in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Empoli.

Ilic resumed being an option after a bout with the flu but didn't get minutes. He hasn't played since early January. He's behind Samuele Ricci, Cesare Casadei, Gvidas Gineitis, Adrien Tameze and Karol Linetty in the pecking order in the midfield.