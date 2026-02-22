Ivan Ilic headshot

Ivan Ilic News: DNP in Genoa meeting

Ilic (back) didn't feature in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Genoa.

Ilic returned to the bench after an extended absence but will have to wait to get some minutes. He'll have better chances to play in the Lazio fixture since Emirhan Ilkhan is suspended. Ilic has registered seven chances created, four tackles (three won) and eight clearances in his last four displays.

Ivan Ilic
Torino
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Ilic See More
