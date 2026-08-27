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Ivan Ilic News: Moves to Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 27, 2026 at 12:36am

Ilic is headed to Lecce on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Torino.

Ilic will get a chance to play more regularly after being a deep reserve for Torino and cycling through injuries in the past two campaigns, notching 29 crosses (eight accurate), 17 chances created and 13 tackles in 27 total appearances (14 starts). He'll compete primarily with Olaf Gorter and Youssef Maleh.

Ivan Ilic
Lecce
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