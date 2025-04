Ilic (foot) had one shot (zero on target) and one clearance and committed two fouls in 45 minutes in Sunday's defeat against Napoli.

Ilic returned from a one-game absence and was fielded at halftime for Adrien Tameze but didn't manage to make his presence felt on either end. He could enjoy an uptick of minutes if Samuele Ricci (knee) is forced to sit out.