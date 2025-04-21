Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Jaime Injury: Could be available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 4:54am

Jaime (hamstring) has resumed team training on Monday and could be available for Tuesday's clash against Espanyol, according to German Munoz from El Chiringuito.

Jaime has resumed team training on Monday and could be available for Tuesday's clash after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him in the last five games. That said, his potential return shouldn't impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.

Ivan Jaime
Valencia
