Ivan Jaime Injury: Set for extended absence

Jaime will be sidelined for at least one month due to a hamstring injury, Julian Burgos of Diario AS reports.

Jaime suffered the injury during Thursday's training session, and while there are more tests to conduct to determine the severity of the injury, he's going to be sidelined for a relatively extended stretch. Jaime joined Valencia before the end of the January transfer window, and he'd made five appearances (two starts) with Valencia before getting injured.