Ivan Jaime Injury: Still out

Jamie (hamstring) is out for Friday's match against Sevilla, according to manager Carlos Corberan. "For tomorrow we have the total number of players in the squad, except Ivan."

Jamie is still sidelined with a hamstring injury that has now kept him out around a month. The club still has yet to give much on his status moving forward, leaving his availability up in the air. He did start in two of his last three appearances before his injury so he will hope to return soon.