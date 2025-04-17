Ivan Jaime Injury: Yet to resume training

Jaime (hamstring) has yet to return to training and is not expected to face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, Javi Teruel of Diario AS reports.

Jaime has yet to return to training, and with only two days left before the matchup against Rayo Vallecano, he's not expected to be available off the bench. The lack of training suggests Jaime should be at least a couple of weeks away from returning to action.