Ivan Jaime News: First goal contribution of season

Jaime grabbed one assist, created three chances and had two accurate crosses in Sunday's 4-3 loss versus Cincinnati.

Jaime found Prince Owusu wide open near the goal in extra time of the first half to give Montreal the lead heading into halftime. Holding onto leads is something that Montreal has struggled with early in the season and that continued Sunday. Jaime was lifted early in the second half and forced to watch his club concede three and lose. Jaime is yet to play more than 72 minutes this season as he still works his way into game shape following a brief injury absence last week. When healthy he should be locked into a starting role.