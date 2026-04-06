Ivan Jaime News: Four shots and 10 crosses in loss

Ivan Jaime had four shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Ivan Jaime took four shots and attempted 10 crosses as his side suffered a heavy loss away to the New England Revolution. He also took four corners to continue his run as Montreal's main set-piece taker. This was the most crosses he has attempted in a game this season and the second most shots he has taken. This was the third game in a row in which he created two chances.