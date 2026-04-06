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Ivan Jaime News: Four shots and 10 crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Ivan Jaime had four shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss against New England Revolution.

Ivan Jaime took four shots and attempted 10 crosses as his side suffered a heavy loss away to the New England Revolution. He also took four corners to continue his run as Montreal's main set-piece taker. This was the most crosses he has attempted in a game this season and the second most shots he has taken. This was the third game in a row in which he created two chances.

Ivan Jaime
CF Montreal
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