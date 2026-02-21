Ivan Jaime News: On bench Saturday

Jaime (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's contest versus San Diego.

Jaime dealt with a physical issue during the preseason but recovered in time to be an option in the opening weekend. However, he'll initially play as a substitute with Dagur Dan Thorhallsson apparently deployed on the left wing. The Spaniard will look see his role gradually increased in upcoming weeks and could also take set pieces whenever he's on the pitch.