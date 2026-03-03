Ivan Jaime News: Quiet in season debut

Jaime created one chance, sent in three crosses (one accurate) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-0 loss against Chicago.

Jaime made his season debut after being an unused substitute during the previous weekend. However, the playmaker couldn't find a lot of room to create plays, being overly reliant on his role on set pieces to generate impact. Expectations for him to shine this year after the first impressions he left at the final stretch of last season so Jaime will probably get as many chances as possible to play and get fully fit.