Ivan Jaime News: Scores in home loss
Ivan Jaime scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Philadelphia Union.
Jaime scored the opener in the 23rd minute with his first goal in the campaign, but Montreal failed to hold the lead and lost at home. The midfielder led his side with a season-high three chances created. That was his fifth start in six appearances.
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