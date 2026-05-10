Ivan Jaime News: Tallies 10 crosses against Orlando

Jaime recorded five shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Orlando City.

Jaime was held off the score sheet despite tying his season-high tallies in shots and crosses during the weekend's victory. He had previously achieved one goal as a substitute in a Canadian Championship match. However, he has failed to score or assist in four consecutive games in league action. There should be opportunities for him to increase his offensive output in future clashes, with his set-piece numbers granting him some upside against most opposition.