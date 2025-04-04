Ivan Martin Injury: Aiming return next week
Martin (hamstring) is targeting a return next week after feeling better, according to coach Michel Sanchez in the press conference. "Ivan, who's feeling better and I expect will be back in the team next week."
Martin missed the last game due to a hamstring injury but could return next week in team training with the aim of a return against Osasuna if his recovery goes as planned. Until then, Donny van de Beek is seeing increased playing time in midfield.
