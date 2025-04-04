Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Martin headshot

Ivan Martin Injury: Aiming return next week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 4:26am

Martin (hamstring) is targeting a return next week after feeling better, according to coach Michel Sanchez in the press conference. "Ivan, who's feeling better and I expect will be back in the team next week."

Martin missed the last game due to a hamstring injury but could return next week in team training with the aim of a return against Osasuna if his recovery goes as planned. Until then, Donny van de Beek is seeing increased playing time in midfield.

Ivan Martin
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now