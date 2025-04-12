Ivan Martin Injury: Option for Sunday
Martin (hamstring) is an option for Sunday's match against Osasuna, according to manager Michel Sanchez, per Joel Sebastian of Marca.
Martin looks to be back in the squad and an option for Sunday, with the midfielder making the squad list and being deemed ready to play. He is a regular starter when fit and will expect to see that spot Sunday, starting in 25 o this 31 appearances this campaign.
