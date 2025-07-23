Menu
Ivan Martin Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Martin has suffered a thigh injury ahead of a preseason match, according to his club.

Martin will be sidelined for a bit of the preseason coming up after he picked up a thigh injury. He is set to be a regular in the midfield once again for the club, so this is something to monitor as we approach the new season. The good news is it is just a strain, and he should see a quick recovery, likely returning within the month before the season.

Ivan Martin
Girona
