Ivan Martin News: Completes Santander move

Martin is a new signing for Racing Santander following his departure from Girona, the club announced Thursday.

Martin has previously featured as a balanced midfield contributor for the recently relegated Girona, where he took part in the team's historic Champions League qualification season in 2023/24. Over his full stint with his previous club, he tallied nine goals and nine assists across 127 league games played (104 starts) while adding seven appearances (five starts) in UCL action. He'll give his new team an interesting alternative to Sergio Martinez, Gustavo Puerta and Sergio Canales in central spots.