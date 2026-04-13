Ivan Moreno News: Attempts five crosses

Moreno had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory against Puebla.

After a brief run of games with few crosses, Moreno logged five of them for the first time since March 15. He also created three chances, which ties his season-high. Moreno has been quite serviceable from the flank, but he remains without an accurate cross across his last 15 attempts.