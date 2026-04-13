Ivan Moreno News: Attempts five crosses
Moreno had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Friday's 1-0 victory against Puebla.
After a brief run of games with few crosses, Moreno logged five of them for the first time since March 15. He also created three chances, which ties his season-high. Moreno has been quite serviceable from the flank, but he remains without an accurate cross across his last 15 attempts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now