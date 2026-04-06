Ivan Moreno News: Logs assist in win

Moreno delivered an assist, had three shots (one on target), made one tackle and one clearance, helped his side to keep a clean sheet and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 2-0 win over Atlas.

Moreno didn't have a lot of defensive work but was busy as usual on the attacking end, assisting Diber Cambindo for his team's first goal and finishing multiple plays himself. This was the fourth assist of the season for the versatile full-back, who's always a threat from the right flank but can also hold his own defensively when the matchup demands it from him.