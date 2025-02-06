Ivan Moreno News: Provides two assists in win

Moreno assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Pachuca.

Moreno took advantage of an opponent's wrong pass to make a counterattack that was finished by Jhonder Cadiz for the opening goal in the fifth minute of the match. The winger then doubled his assisting count through a cross in the 64th minute, completing a solid performance at Pachuca. While he had not been involved in a goal in his previous Clausura 2025 appearances, he has benefited from a rather offensive role on the right flank, producing at least one shot and one cross in four successive games.