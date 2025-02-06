Ivan Moreno News: Provides two assists in win
Moreno assisted twice to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 victory against Pachuca.
Moreno took advantage of an opponent's wrong pass to make a counterattack that was finished by Jhonder Cadiz for the opening goal in the fifth minute of the match. The winger then doubled his assisting count through a cross in the 64th minute, completing a solid performance at Pachuca. While he had not been involved in a goal in his previous Clausura 2025 appearances, he has benefited from a rather offensive role on the right flank, producing at least one shot and one cross in four successive games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now