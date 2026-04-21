Ivan Moreno News: Sets up opener in win
Moreno assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Juárez.
Moreno assisted on Leon's first goal with a perfect through ball that allowed Ismael Diaz to coolly finish past Sebastian Jurado. Even though Moreno is more known for his defensive stats, he can get involved on offense from time to time, giving him decent upside in some formats.
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