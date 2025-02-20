Ivan Nekic Injury: Late call for Saturday
Nekic has picked up muscular issues and has not trained recently. He is expected to be a late call for Saturday's match against Leverkusen, according to coach Marcel Rapp in the press conference.
Nekic made his first start for Kiel on Sunday but suffered muscular issues, leaving him a late doubt for Saturday's match. If he is unavailable, Timo Becker is expected to take his place in the back three.
