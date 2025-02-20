Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Nekic

Ivan Nekic Injury: Late call for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Nekic has picked up muscular issues and has not trained recently. He is expected to be a late call for Saturday's match against Leverkusen, according to coach Marcel Rapp in the press conference.

Nekic made his first start for Kiel on Sunday but suffered muscular issues, leaving him a late doubt for Saturday's match. If he is unavailable, Timo Becker is expected to take his place in the back three.

Ivan Nekic
Holstein Kiel
