Ivan Ordets Injury: Back for Frankfurt game

Ordets (hip) is back in the squad for Sunday's clash against Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference.

Ordets was expected to return this week and has been announced fit and available for Sunday's game. This is good news for the club since the defender is a regular starter in the back three when available. It is unclear if he will be fit enough to start but if he begins on the bench, Jakov Medic will likely take his place.