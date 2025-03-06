Ivan Ordets Injury: Could be available next week

Ordets (hip) could return for next Sunday's clash with Frankfurt, coach Dieter Hecking said in a press conference. "Except for Myron, Ivan, and Gerrit, everyone is available for the trip to Munich. As things stand, things are looking good for all three of them for the game against Frankfurt. They have already been able to increase their workload considerably today."

