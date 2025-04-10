Ivan Ordets Injury: Late call Saturday

Ordets (back) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Augsburg, coach Dieter Hecking said in the press conference. "Ivan has back problems, so we'll have to wait and see."

Ordets is a doubt and will be a late call for Saturday's match due to back issues. His absence would be a significant blow for Bochum as he is a regular starter in central defense when fit. If ruled out, Jakov Medic could see an increased role in the backline.