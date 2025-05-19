Ivan Ordets Injury: Leaving Bochum after contract

Ordets is leaving Bochum after the end of his contract and is now a free agent, the club announced.

Ordets is now a free agent after leaving Bochum following a difficult season that ended with the club heading back to Bundesliga 2 for the 2025-26 campaign. The defender had been a regular starter for the German side, appearing in 82 matches, scoring once and providing two assists. He will now look to find a new club to continue his career.