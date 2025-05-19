Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ivan Ordets headshot

Ivan Ordets Injury: Leaving Bochum after contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Ordets is leaving Bochum after the end of his contract and is now a free agent, the club announced.

Ordets is now a free agent after leaving Bochum following a difficult season that ended with the club heading back to Bundesliga 2 for the 2025-26 campaign. The defender had been a regular starter for the German side, appearing in 82 matches, scoring once and providing two assists. He will now look to find a new club to continue his career.

Ivan Ordets
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now