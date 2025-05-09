Ivan Ordets Injury: Should be available Saturday

Ordets (thigh) was not listed in the injury report by coach Dieter Hecking and should therefore be available for Saturday's clash against Mainz.

Ordets is likely back available for Saturday's game after not being listed in the injury report. He resumed training on Tuesday after recovering from a thigh injury. That said, this is good news for the team since he is an undisputed starter in the backline for Bochum. If deemed fit enough he should return directly to the starting XI against Mainz.