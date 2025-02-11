Ivan Perisic News: Eligible to play in UCL

Perisic has been registered for the UCL knockout rounds and is eligible to play for PSV going forward.

Perisic joined PSV after the UCL registration deadline, so he had to miss the entire group stage. He's available for the knockout rounds and should see minutes given that he's been a regular in league play with 19 appearances and four goals to his name. Prior to coming off the bench over the weekend, he had gone a full 90 in four straight PSV matches, though some of those minutes were received due to Noa Lang's injury absence.