Ivan Provedel Injury: Done for the season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Provedel (shoulder) went under the knife and will need at least three months to recover, Adnkronos reported.

Provedel reportedly originally got hurt in the Juventus game and tried to play through the injury for a couple of weeks, but eventually worsened it and necessitated surgery to stabilize the joint and repair a ruptured ligament. He'll work to be available for next season's opener.

