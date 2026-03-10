Ivan Provedel Injury: Done for the season
Provedel (shoulder) went under the knife and will need at least three months to recover, Adnkronos reported.
Provedel reportedly originally got hurt in the Juventus game and tried to play through the injury for a couple of weeks, but eventually worsened it and necessitated surgery to stabilize the joint and repair a ruptured ligament. He'll work to be available for next season's opener.
