Ivan Provedel Injury: Sustains serious shoulder problem
Provedel will undergo surgery because of a torn ligament in his right shoulder, Lazio announced.
Provedel will have a hard time returning this season, although his timetable will be clearer after the operation. January newcomer Edoardo Motta will take over the starting job, with Alessio Furlanetto as his deputy.
