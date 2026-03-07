Ivan Provedel headshot

Ivan Provedel Injury: Sustains serious shoulder problem

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Provedel will undergo surgery because of a torn ligament in his right shoulder, Lazio announced.

Provedel will have a hard time returning this season, although his timetable will be clearer after the operation. January newcomer Edoardo Motta will take over the starting job, with Alessio Furlanetto as his deputy.

Ivan Provedel
Lazio
