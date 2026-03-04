Ivan Provedel headshot

Ivan Provedel News: Beaten twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Provedel registered three saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Torino.

There wasn't much Provedel could have done in the two goals he conceded in this match, but neither the defense nor the attack helped him much. Provedel will aim to bounce back in a favorable home matchup against Sassuolo on Monday, March 9.

Ivan Provedel
Lazio
