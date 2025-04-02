Ivan Provedel News: Concedes once in draw

Provedel registered one save and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Provedel had a quiet outing on Monday, making only one save and conceding a late goal from Gvidas Gineitis. The goalkeeper has conceded at least one goal in every appearance since Jan. 19, his last clean sheet against Verona. He has now allowed 10 goals over his last six games and will look to bounce back on Sunday against Atalanta.