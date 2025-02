Provedel made four saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari.

Provedel conceded one goal Monday, a close-range header by Roberto Piccoli in the 56th minute. He also made four saves, his most in a match since Sept. 29. He faces another favorable matchup Sunday versus Monza, a side which has scored 20 goals through 23 matches this season.