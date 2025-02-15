Ivan Provedel News: Gives up two goals versus Napoli
Provedel registered one save and surrendered two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.
Provedel wasn't always spotless, especially with his feet, and was beaten by a precise strike by Giacomo Raspadori and an unfortunate own goal. He has secured one clean sheet in his last five starts, making nine saves and conceding six goals. Lazio will face Venezia away Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now