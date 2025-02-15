Fantasy Soccer
Ivan Provedel headshot

Ivan Provedel News: Gives up two goals versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Provedel registered one save and surrendered two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Provedel wasn't always spotless, especially with his feet, and was beaten by a precise strike by Giacomo Raspadori and an unfortunate own goal. He has secured one clean sheet in his last five starts, making nine saves and conceding six goals. Lazio will face Venezia away Saturday.

Ivan Provedel
Lazio
