Ivan Provedel headshot

Ivan Provedel News: Keeps clean sheet in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Provedel made two saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Provedel saw his team being dominated during most of the contest and made a couple of interventions but also benefited largely from the opposition's lack of accuracy in front of the net. He's not playing at the same pace he was at the first half of the season but still figures among one of Serie A's premier goalkeepers, with 12 clean sheets and just 25 goals allowed over 26 starts.

Ivan Provedel
Lazio
