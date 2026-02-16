Ivan Provedel headshot

Ivan Provedel News: Two saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Provedel had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Atalanta.

Provedel faced only four shots during Saturday's clash an let in both of them. On a day his counterpart was excellent and stopped all six shots he faced, it just wasn't good enough from Provedel. He will hope he can build on this performance in the weeks to come, perhaps against some more manageable opponents.

Ivan Provedel
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Provedel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ivan Provedel See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 18, 2023
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
SOC
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Targets for Tuesday, Sept. 19
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
September 18, 2023