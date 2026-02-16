Ivan Provedel News: Two saves in loss
Provedel had two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Atalanta.
Provedel faced only four shots during Saturday's clash an let in both of them. On a day his counterpart was excellent and stopped all six shots he faced, it just wasn't good enough from Provedel. He will hope he can build on this performance in the weeks to come, perhaps against some more manageable opponents.
