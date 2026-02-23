Ivan Romero Injury: Dealing with eye issue

Romero (eye) underwent examinations for an eye injury sustained against Barcelona on Sunday and will be monitored over the next few days to determine his availability for Friday's clash against Alaves, the club announced.

Romero took a blow to the face during Sunday's match against Barcelona and will be re-evaluated during the week to determine his availability for Friday's clash against Alaves. The forward has been a regular starter, and his absence could be significant given he has recorded four goals and one assist across 21 appearances this season. Karl Etta is likely to take on a larger role if Romero is unable to feature.