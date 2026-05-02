Ivan Romero Injury: Forced off at halftime

Romero (undisclosed) was substituted at halftime of Saturday's clash against Villarreal due to discomfort, leaving his availability for Friday's clash against Osasuna uncertain, according to Eric Martin Gasulla of Las Provincias.

Romero's early exit adds to Levante's growing injury concerns heading into a crucial survival battle fixture against Osasuna next Friday. No details have been provided on the nature of the discomfort, and the club will assess him over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement on Friday, as it may only have been a precaution. Kareem Tunde could see a larger role in the front line if he had to miss some time.