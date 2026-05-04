Ivan Romero Injury: Suffers tibial muscle injury

Romero (lower leg) has been confirmed with a left posterior tibial muscle injury after being forced off at halftime of Saturday's clash against Villarreal, with his return to training dependent on the evolution of the injury, according to the club.

Romero will be monitored closely over the coming days as Levante assess the extent of the damage ahead of Friday's crucial survival battle against Osasuna. The nature of a posterior tibial injury makes his availability for the immediate fixture highly unlikely, and Kareem Tunde is expected to take on a larger role in the front line during his absence. The club will provide further updates on his timeline once the recovery process becomes clearer.