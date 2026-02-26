Ivan Romero Injury: Trains fully, back available

Romero (eye) trained fully Thursday and will be an option for Friday's clash against Alaves, coach Luis Castro said in the press conference. "His vision isn't optimal but he will be able to play."

Romero took a shot to the face during Sunday's battle against Barcelona, but the forward was back in full team training Thursday and is back available for Friday's matchup with Alaves. That is a huge boost for Levante, as he has been the focal point of the attack all season and the clear reference up front. Having him fit and ready could be pivotal as the club continues its fight to stay out of the relegation zone down the stretch.