Ivan Romero News: 64 minutes during opener
Romero generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 defeat versus Espanyol.
Romero was unable to do much Sunday despite his starting role, as he was taken off the field after only 64 minutes of play. In his time on the field, he would record a shot and three tackles. After scoring seven goals in 32 appearances last season, he will look to break double-digits this campaign.
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