Ivan Romero headshot

Ivan Romero News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Ivan Romero (suspension) scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Romero got his second goal late in stoppage time to seal a massive win for Levante. The forward has a favorable matchup to keep this scoring run going against Espanyol, a team which has conceded 49 goals in 32 domestic matches.

Ivan Romero
Levante
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now