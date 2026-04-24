Ivan Romero News: Nets brace

Ivan Romero (suspension) scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 victory against Sevilla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 91st minute.

Romero got his second goal late in stoppage time to seal a massive win for Levante. The forward has a favorable matchup to keep this scoring run going against Espanyol, a team which has conceded 49 goals in 32 domestic matches.