Ivan Romero News: Quiet in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Romero had two shots (one on target) during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Valencia.

Romero had a couple of attempts here but was mostly held in check by opposing defenders, which ultimately led him to be subbed off midway through the second half. After scoring four goals over his first seven starts, the forward has been scoreless since September and upcoming clashes against Villarreal and Barcelona suggest he shouldn't have a lot of chances to break the scoreless streak.

Ivan Romero
Levante
