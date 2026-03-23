Ivan Romero News: Scores off bench

Ivan Romero scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Oviedo.

Romero was introduced from the bench for just the fifth time this season after being a consistent starter across different attacking positions, and made his cameo count by ending a 17 game scoring drought. The forward had started the season brightly with four goals in his first seven games, but had not found the net since the end of September before this strike.