Ivan Romero News: Set for suspension
Romero will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.
Romero picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Espanyol. The forward has been an undisputed starter in the front line for Levante this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Carlos Alvarez likely getting his first start against the Catalans since his return from injury.
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