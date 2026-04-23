Ivan Romero News: Set for suspension

Romero will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in La Liga.

Romero picked up his fifth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Monday's clash against Espanyol. The forward has been an undisputed starter in the front line for Levante this season, therefore his absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Carlos Alvarez likely getting his first start against the Catalans since his return from injury.